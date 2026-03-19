Music Amid the Ruins: Lebanese Artist Mahdi al‑Sahili’s Cello Cries Through War‑Struck Beirut

New Delhi: Music is an expression of so many emotions. It has the power to heal, to comfort, to transport us to another world, and to awaken memories long buried. It can also serve as a voice for pain and resilience. A haunting example of this was seen in Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik, where Lebanese artist Mahdi al‑Sahili was filmed playing his cello amidst the smoking ruins left behind by the ongoing Israeli‑US vs Iran conflict.

The video, recorded at dawn during a brief pause in bombardments, shows Sahili seated among debris and shattered buildings, his cello resonating through silence and destruction. The clip has gone viral on Instagram, shared and reshared countless times. One viewer wrote simply: “I have no words, just feel the pain.”

Haret Hreik, a Hezbollah stronghold, has long been a target of Israeli strikes. Destroyed in 2006 and repeatedly hit in successive rounds of war against the pro‑Iranian movement, the neighbourhood has become a symbol of devastation. Sahili himself does not live there, but says he feels deeply connected to the area. “The southern suburbs of Beirut are dear to my heart,” he told Lebanese media.

At 30 years old, Sahili balances two worlds. Educated at the Lebanese National Conservatory, he is a trained musician but works as a computer programmer to make a living. “Music occupies fifty per cent of my life,” he explained, between lessons and small performances. For him, playing in Haret Hreik was not just an artistic act, but a statement of solidarity and grief.

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In the images, Sahili appears calm yet resolute, his instrument cutting through the silence of destruction. The juxtaposition of classical pieces by Dvorak and Khachaturian against the backdrop of rubble creates a powerful metaphor: beauty and humanity persisting even in the darkest of times.

The viral video has struck a chord far beyond Lebanon. It is being seen not only as a performance, but as testimony to the endurance of art in the face of violence. For many, Sahili’s cello is more than music, it is a cry for dignity, memory, and hope amid war’s relentless toll.