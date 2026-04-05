'Not a Burden, a Blessing': Meerut Family Celebrates Daughter’s Divorce With Dhol, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut celebrated their daughter’s divorce with dhol, dances, and sweets, challenging traditional perceptions around separation and stigma.

The video of the celebration has now gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

Vineeta, who got married in 2018 to Major Gaurav Agnihotri, reportedly went through a difficult and strained marriage. After nearly seven years, the couple legally finalised their divorce on April 4.

What followed, however, was anything but conventional.

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Watch the Video Here:

Celebrations Inside Court Premises

As soon as the court granted the divorce, Vineeta’s family broke into celebration right outside the Meerut court.

Visuals show people dancing to dhol beats, distributing sweets and welcoming her with flowers. Her father, retired judge Gyanendra Sharma, led the celebration and greeted her warmly.

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Several attendees were also seen wearing T-shirts with the message: “I love my Daughter, My heart My soul.”

Message of Support or a Bold Statement?

For many, the celebration symbolised acceptance, support and the idea that life does not end after divorce. Others, however, questioned whether such public celebrations were appropriate.

One wrote, “After 7 years of marriage hell, this isn’t "empowerment".' It’s turning broken homes into a victory parade. When families party over failed commitments, don’t act shocked marriage is dead. Yikes. 😬”

Second commented, “Families can celebrate divorce, perhaps the relationship was toxic. However, imo there was no need of band baja and dancing, makes me think that Indians simply do not understand how to express feelings.. anything happens in life we need background music”

Another added, “Daughters are a blessing, not a burden. 💖 Celebrating her freedom with sweets and dance instead of hiding in shame & this is the New India we need to see. Meerut parents are setting goals for everyone! All the best for your new life, Vineeta.”