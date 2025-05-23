'Mysore Pak' is Now 'Mysore Shree': Jaipur Sweet Shops Drop ‘Pak’ from Traditional Sweet Names

In a patriotic move, some Jaipur-based sweet shops have decided to drop the word “Pak” from the names of their traditional sweets and replace it with “Shree.”

This decision comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions and public outrage following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

With nationalistic sentiments rising after the deadly attack shocked the nation, more people are coming forward to remove traces of anything directly or indirectly associated with Pakistan.

Tyohar Sweets, a popular sweet shop in Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar area, has renamed its sweets that previously included the suffix “Pak.” For example, Mysore Pak will now be called Mysore Shree at this shop. Other sweets such as Moti Pak, Aam Pak, and Gond Pak have been renamed Moti Shree, Aam Shree, and Gond Shree, respectively. The shop’s premium sweets, including Swarn Bhasm Pak and Chandi Bhasm Pak, have also been renamed Swarn Bhasm Shree and Chandi Bhasm Shree.

The word “Pak” traditionally refers to the method of cooking sweets using sugary syrup. Although the term has no connection to the country Pakistan, this change reflects Indians’ growing frustration with Pakistan’s terror links and their strong desire to distance themselves from a nation that has supported terrorist activities and used terror to disrupt peace in India.

This stand by sweet shop owners comes in the national interest, following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Other Sweet Shops Take Similar Stand

Similarly, another sweet shop, Bombay Mishthan Bhandar, located near Jaipur’s Sanganeri Gate, has also removed the word “Pak” from its sweets.

The decision to rebrand these sweets symbolizes their patriotism and stance against the enemy country.

Many other sweet shops across the city are following the lead of Tyohar Sweets and Bombay Mishthan Bhandar to stand in solidarity with the nation.

PM Modi's Stern Message to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a stern message to Pakistan, said that “trade” and “talks” will not take place between the two nations.