'Namma Metro Is Too Expensive!': Bengaluru Man's Reddit Post Draws Mass Reaction

Bengaluru: A Namma Metro commuter's Reddit post has gone viral, throwing light on the cost-effectiveness of Bengaluru's Namma Metro. A user shared his experience travelling from Chikkabidarakallu to JP Nagar, highlighting the expenses incurred during the journey and giving a breakdown of Bengaluru metro fare.

According to his Reddit post, “Auto from home to metro station was ₹70. The metro from Chikkabidarakallu to RV Road was ₹80. A walk from RV Road to the destination was ₹0 (but took 13 minutes). Return walk, 13 minutes. Return metro ₹80. Return last-mile auto took him ₹70, costing a total sum of ₹300.”

The user compared this with the cost of driving their own car, which they estimated at ₹250. He pointed out that driving would have saved both time and effort, as it eliminated walking, climbing stairs, and waiting for cabs.

The post has kickstarted a heated discussion online, with many questioning whether public transport in urban centres like Bengaluru is truly affordable and convenient. Critics argue that public transport should be a more economical and time-efficient alternative to private vehicles, especially in a city caught up with traffic congestion and pollution.

In the comment section, filled with mixed reactions from supporters of Namma Metro, talking about the environmental benefits and the potential for cost savings with smart cards or monthly passes. They also highlight the need for better integration of last-mile connectivity to make the metro a more attractive option.

‘Forget about last-mile connectivity; there is not enough parking space even for two-wheelers in most of the metro stations,’ said one user.

Another user wrote, “We are seriously lacking last-mile connectivity in the city; everyone is encouraging us to use public transportation, but no one talks about the crowd and discomfort. Our buses (especially the low-floor ones) are not really comfortable; people over 45 years of age with joint pains and stuff struggle to catch a seat in these buses and not to ignore the sudden brakes and narrow aisles.”