Miraculous Escape! Children Saved As Window Grill Collapses From Kurla's High-Rise Building | WATCH

Mumbai: A terrifying incident occurred at the MIG Colony in Kurla, Mumbai, when a window grill suddenly detached and collapsed while children were sitting nearby.

The mishap has sent shockwaves through the residential pocket, highlighting the hidden dangers of ageing infrastructure and structural negligence in high-rise apartments.

According to local reports, the children were positioned near the window of an upper-floor apartment when the metal safety grill gave way without warning.

While initial reports suggest a miraculous narrow escape for the youngsters, the extent of any minor injuries remains unconfirmed as of Thursday afternoon.

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A Catastrophe Averted

Witnesses in the colony described a moment of sheer panic as the heavy metal structure tumbled. Emergency services and local authorities were alerted to the site to inspect the damage.

The area around the base of the building was temporarily cordoned off to prevent injuries from falling debris, though the primary concern remains the building's integrity and the remaining fixtures.

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Maintenance Negligence

This incident has brought the issue of home safety and structural maintenance to the forefront of local discourse.

Window grills, often exposed to Mumbai’s humid and salty air, are highly susceptible to corrosion and rusted fasteners.

Over time, the anchoring bolts can weaken, making the grill a liability rather than a safety feature.

Call for Safety Audit

The Kurla incident serves as a grim reminder for Housing Societies across Mumbai to conduct immediate safety audits.

Residents are being urged to:

Check for cracks in the wall around the grill's frame.

Ensure there is no play or movement when pressure is applied.

Replace rusted bolts with stainless steel or high-durability fasteners.