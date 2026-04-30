SC Refuses Plea Against Termination of 30-Week Pregnancy of 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking to overturn the apex court's April 24 decision to order termination of a thirty-week unwanted pregnancy of a 15-year-old victim of rape.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing on behalf of AIIMS doctors, to speak to the parents of the minor child victim and left it for them to decide whether the minor-victim daughter would undertake the pregnancy or not.

The petitioners (AIIMS) argued that since it's been 30-weeks of pregnancy, the foetus is now a viable life and termination would not be successful.

The child would be born with serious deformities, organ failures and even the minor victim would have life-long issues, such as not even being able to go through another pregnancy.

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However, the bench, expressing how agonising the case is, clarified that if the minor child were to undergo pregnancy, she will suffer trauma every day of her life.

In an age where she should have aspirations to make a good life, the Court sternly expressed that it cannot force her to bear motherhood.

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The Court also expressed that in cases of child rape, the choice to bear or terminate pregnancy should always be with the victim.