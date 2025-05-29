New York Goes More Desi: 400 Person Indian Baraat Shuts Down Wall Street in Viral Video | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: In an unforgettable fusion of tradition and modern energy, a 400-person Indian wedding baraat, recently transformed New York City's iconic Wall Street into a vibrant dance floor.

The viral video shows all guests dressed colorful lehengas, sarees, sherwanis, and kurtas, dancing joyfully to Bollywood beats amidst the towering skyscrapers. Even the bride and groom both also joined in celebration, making the moment even more special and personal.

Passersby also stopped to film, and the video quickly spread across Instagram and TikTok.

“We shut down Wall Street for a 400 person Baraat - who would've ever thought?!” wrote DJ AJ, who performed at the event. “Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic.”

Watch the video:

The video quickly went viral, with many people loving the fun and energetic display of Indian culture right in the middle of one of the world’s busiest financial streets.

While most praised the event as a joyful celebration, some felt it may have disrupted the usual flow of the city. Still, the overall reaction was very positive, showing how Indian traditions can shine on a global stage.

Some praised the DJ for turning an iconic financial hub into a dance floor, applauding the sheer energy and spectacle.

Others joked that only Indians could pull off something this grand and joyful in such a setting.

“Never thought I would be hearing empire state of mind’s dhol version, that’s wild,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Another user wrote, “When dude is done shattering glass ceilings at every party he plays, he now turns the wall street into a dance floor!”