'Nayak Movie In Real Life': Class 10 Topper Becomes Deputy Commissioner For A Day In Himachal's Mandi

Just like Anil Kapoor’s character in the movie Nayak, where an ordinary man becomes Chief Minister for a day, a real-life version played out in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, when a bright Class 10 student stepped into the shoes of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) but this time, for real.

Anvi Singh, a student from Alok Bharti School in Kotli and a resident of Doon village in Sarkaghat, was named ‘Deputy Commissioner for a Day’ under a unique new campaign by the Mandi district administration. Anvi earned this opportunity after topping the district and securing the 4th rank in the Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Class 10 exams.

On Friday, Anvi was welcomed to the DC office by current Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan and other officials. Accompanied by her father and grandfather, she got a hands-on experience of how a district is run.

Her day started with overseeing an earthquake mock drill, where she interacted with disaster management officials and reviewed preparedness measures. Later, she visited different departments, learning about how they work, and even took part in a public grievance session, where she listened to people's complaints and issued directions just like a real DC.

Anvi said it was the most unforgettable day of her life. “Today I got to know closely the work of a Deputy Commissioner, their responsibilities, and how the administration functions,” she shared, visibly inspired.

DC Apoorva Devgan explained that the ‘DC for a Day’ initiative was designed to inspire students by giving them leadership exposure.