Netizens Claim Rahul Gandhi Allegedly Alone At Bahrain Airport, Unverified Video Surfaces

A video claiming to show Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walking alone through a check-in queue at Bahrain airport has surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of reactions online. In the unverified clip, which is being widely shared by several X users, a man resembling the Congress MP is seen moving holding what looks like a maroon diplomatic passport, typically issued to MPs and certain officials.

Several social media users have raised questions about the Congress leader’s unannounced foreign travels while sharing the video. One user wrote, “Why does Rahul Gandhi keep his frequent international travels and foreign destinations secret and never share pictures?” The post also noted Gandhi’s previous pattern of international trips, claiming he undertook 247 foreign visits between 2015 and 2019, averaging around five trips a month.

Speculations in the comments questioned whether Gandhi’s Bahrain presence was linked to further travel to London or Italy, or whether it was connected to meetings with non-resident Indians, similar to his visit to Bahrain in 2018. Others pointed out that the video, which shows him alone at the airport with no visible aides, contrasts with his usual high-profile appearances and may indicate a low-key or personal trip.

Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips have frequently been a point of political debate, with critics questioning their frequency and purpose, especially in light of his domestic political responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Netizens Question Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Secret’ Foreign Trips

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions online, with many questioning the purpose and frequency of Rahul Gandhi’s foreign travels. One of the users wrote ‘65 foreign tours every year for Rahul Gandhi as per Congress own data. Who does he visit so many times?‘

Another commented ‘-Closed-door meetings with select businessmen

- Possible funding or political lobbying

- Appeasement optics before elections

- Silent alliances with anti-India narrative pushers? Why always the secrecy? If the agenda is clean, why the hidden itinerary?

Another netizen said ‘I think he went there for collection of funds.” One user wrote “Bala, I won't dispute about our status in global world but for sure who don't travel internationally must know that for a international travel-passanger has to pass through indian customs & disclose his destination along with a valid boarding pass else won't be allowed to go out”