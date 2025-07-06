'Never Again!': German Traveller Warns Tourists About Trying 'This Street Food' in India After 10 Days of Regret | Watch

German Traveller Warns Tourists About Trying 'This Street Food' in India | Image: Instagram

Viral Video: When people come to India, they often want to see its famous landmarks like the beautiful Taj Mahal and the big Red Fort (Lal Qila). But after all the sightseeing, it's the tasty Indian street food that really grabs their attention. However, for one German solo traveller, trying this one popular street food turned out to be the biggest regret of his trip.

Alexander Welder, a solo traveller from Germany, recently posted videos of his trip across India, capturing visits to some of the country’s most iconic locations.

But one video where he warned other tourists not to eat pani puri (gol gappe) from street stalls in India has gone viral on the internet.

‘Street Food? Totally Skippable,’ Says Alexander

In his Instagram post, Alexander shared his love for Indian cuisine but made it clear where he draws the line. "I love Indian food! But street food? Totally skippable," he wrote, adding that "India has plenty of clean, affordable restaurants where you can enjoy delicious meals without risking your stomach."

While he admitted that some street snacks were "incredible," Alexander said one particular dish left him with a bad experience. After eating pani puri for three days in a row, he revealed, "I got horrible food poisoning. Diarrhea for 10 days straight!" He also mentioned that an Indian friend, who is a doctor, told him he hasn't eaten pani puri from the streets in years due to hygiene concerns.

“If you’re curious, try it at a clean restaurant instead of a roadside stall,” he advised fellow travellers.

Social Media Reacts

Alexander’s post sparked a heated debate online. While some supported his caution, others were quick to defend their beloved 'Pani Puri'.

“Even an average Indian wouldn’t eat from that kind of stall!” one user commented.

“You chose a bad vendor. That’s not India’s fault,” another added.

Many netizens argued that pani puri is an emotion for Indians, and that plenty of hygienic stalls exist especially in cities where vendors wear gloves and use RO-filtered water.

“Don’t blame the dish. Blame your decision,” one person said.

“Pani puri is safe if you know where to eat,” wrote another.