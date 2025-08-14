‘Never Going Back…’: Indian Traveller Calls Out ‘Worst Lunch’ Experience At Eiffel Tower Restaurant | Watch

Viral Video: The Eiffel Tower’s restaurants are known for exceptional cuisine, stunning views and iconic location. However, recently, a video of an Indian vlogger who shared her worst dining experience at the site has gone viral on social media.

The video was captioned as “I will never go here again. The most expensive lunch I had turned out like this. Lunch at the Eiffel Tower moment”, was posted on Instagram by ‘Make Travel Easy’, a page run by UK-based Tamil couple Ishwarya and Saktivel.

What did the video reveal?

In the video, Ishawarya is seen sampling a piece of bread at the restaurant, only to note how hard it was. Shortly, an elderly woman from New Zealand sitting nearby commented on the bread’s texture. When Ishwara asked the waiter if there was an alternative, he responded that it was the only bread option they had.

She later explained that while the rest of the meal was edible, the bread was merely edible, was average and far from what she expected in terms of flavour and quality, especially for the steep price and prestige of the location.

The video, since then, has gone viral, drawing a mixed reaction from users in the comment box.

Netizens' Reaction

One user humourously wrote, “Hahahahahaha, waste of money. Next time, do research."

Another commented, “It is a tourist trap, do you think locals go to have lunch at the Eiffel Tower?”

While others defended the eatery, pointing out that such bread is common in Europe. “It must be your first time eating in Europe. That’s normal bread for Europeans,” one person wrote.

Another added, “It’s meant to be dipped in soup, so it’s usually hard.”