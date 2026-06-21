‘Never Seen Before’ Tornado Striking Tamil Nadu Leaves Locals Stunned as It Touches Down | WATCH

An extraordinary weather event took over the skies of Thoothukudi on Sunday, June 21, capturing the attention of meteorologists and weather enthusiasts across India. Viral videos shared online by local weather spotters, including the popular account Tamil Nadu Weatherman, and later verified by meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya, captured a rare phenomenon: a slim, twisting funnel cloud descending from a dark storm system to touch the ground, stirring up a swirl of dust.

While it appeared narrow, brief, and relatively weak, experts confirm it was a genuine tornado—one of the rarest sights in southern India. No major damage or casualties have been reported, but forecasters emphasize that even a mild tornado demands respect.

What Exactly is a Tornado and How Does it Form?

A tornado is defined as a violently rotating column of air that simultaneously maintains contact with both a thundercloud and the Earth's surface. To be officially confirmed, this spinning vortex must touch the ground; otherwise, it remains classified merely as a funnel cloud. We can see these phenomena because moisture inside the funnel cools into visible water droplets, while dust and debris whirl around the base. Typically, a tornado requires three core ingredients to form:

Abundant warm, damp air: Generously supplied by the Bay of Bengal during the monsoon.

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A powerful updraft: The rising current of air that drives a severe thunderstorm.

Surface-level spin: A localized rotation that the updraft stretches vertically, similar to an ice skater pulling in their arms to spin faster.

In the case of Thoothukudi, forecasters suspect the event was actually a “landspout,” a milder type of tornado that grows upward from ground-level spin rather than descending from a massive rotating supercell storm.

Why are Tornadoes So Rare in Tamil Nadu?

Tornadoes are highly unusual in India compared to hotspot countries like the United States, Bangladesh, or parts of South America. When they do strike India, they are heavily concentrated in the east. Approximately 72 percent of documented Indian tornadoes hit northeastern states, particularly West Bengal and Odisha. These regions face severe pre-monsoon storms from March to May, fueled by moisture-rich air from the Bay of Bengal. The Indo-Gangetic plains in northern India have also recorded occasional events.

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In contrast, southern India, and Tamil Nadu in particular, seldom sees monsoon clouds organize into the massive, rotating systems famous in America's "Tornado Alley." A land tornado here is truly exceptional, with only a handful ever recorded in history.

Why the Thoothukudi Sighting Matters