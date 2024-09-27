Published 15:10 IST, September 27th 2024
New Employee Fired From Chinese Firm For Refusing to Buy Morning Coffee and Eggs For Boss
A new employee was terminated from a Chinese educational company briefly after she refused to buy breakfast and coffee for her boss.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A new employee was terminated from a Chinese educational company briefly after she refused to buy breakfast and coffee for her boss. | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:10 IST, September 27th 2024