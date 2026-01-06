‘New Humpty Dumpty Poem’: Two Prisoners Use Six Blankets to Escape Kannauj Jail; Video Goes Viral | Watch | Image: X

New Delhi: If you thought Prison Break was just a web series, the internet would like to disagree.

A video posted by popular social media handle Ghar Ke Kalesh on January 6 at around 11 am has gone viral, clocking over 25.6K views in a few hours. The clip claims that two undertrials; Ankit and Dumpy, scaled the wall of Kannauj district jail in Uttar Pradesh and escaped, and what’s caught people’s attention is not just the escape, but what happens after.

What the viral video shows

The video shows several policemen, prison staff and a few reporters standing near the jail wall, staring at a rope made from blankets, allegedly used by the prisoners to escape. A senior police officer is heard telling his superior in a very matter-of-fact tone, “Yeh chadh gaya sir… phir idhar aa ke… dono bhai gaye,”(“They climbed up from here, sir… came this way… both of them are gone.”)

Moments later, as the officers begin to leave the spot, the same officer asks, “Yahan duty lagaye rakhna, yahan pe kiski duty hai?”( “Keep someone posted here. Who is on duty at this spot?”)

Advertisement

Someone replies, “Raahishuddin.” The officer turns back and says, “Haan, Raahishuddin, yahi rehna,”(“Yes, Raahishuddin, stay here.”)

What actually happened?

According to reports, the escape happened early Monday morning when dense fog reduced visibility to almost zero in Kannauj.

Advertisement

Taking advantage of the fog, Ankit and Dumpy used six blankets from their barracks, tied them together, and scaled the jail’s 22-foot-high wall to escape.

Sources said the fog was so thick that guards in watchtowers could not see the entire jail wall, and even CCTV cameras failed to capture clear footage of the escape.

Following the incident, four prison officials were suspended for negligence, including:

Jailer Vinay Pratap Singh

Deputy jailer Badri Prasad

Head warder Shivcharan

Jail warder Shivendra Singh Yadav

Meanwhile, the role of the superintendent of Kannauj district jail is under review by DIG (Prisons), Kanpur range, Pradeep Gupta. An inquiry has been ordered into the security lapses.

From memes to worry, social media has a lot to say- How is Internet Reacting to this?

As expected, the comments section turned into a meme fest.

One user rewrote a classic rhyme, “New Humpty Dumpty poem:

Ankit Dumpy climbed the tall wall,

Laughing aloud, not fearing a fall.

The guards gave chase, but they were too fat,

And they yelled, ‘Catch us, if you can do that!’”

Another summed it up bluntly, “System: high walls, big claims. Reality: do log chadh ke nikal gaye. Escape room nahi tha bhai, government setup tha.”

Bollywood fans joined in too. One user imagined a dramatic exchange:

Police: Yeh toh mushkil hai sir!

Superior: Don ko pakadna mushkil nahi, na-mumkin hai.

Several others compared the incident to films and web series, calling it, “Prison Break desi version” and “Seedha movie scene lag raha hai.”

Amid the jokes, one comment struck a serious note, “Unbelievable. Escaping from prison shows serious security lapses. Authorities need to act fast.”

When real life feels scripted

This incident is another reminder of how real-life news today often feels stranger than fiction. A foggy morning, a blanket rope, a calm police conversation, and the internet watching it all unfold, it had every ingredient to go viral.