New Year's Fireworks Go Wrong: Russian Car Stunt Nearly Ends in Disaster | WATCH

Viral News: A video has gone viral showing a group of friends in Russia who chose to start their New Year's celebration with a daring and risky stunt.

As they drove through the snowy streets in Uren, full of holiday excitement, they launched fireworks from their moving vehicle, lighting up the dark sky with bright bursts of color.

What was meant to be a fun, spontaneous celebration soon turned into a terrifying moment.

Friends Launch Fireworks From Moving Vehicle | WATCH

In a split second, one of the fireworks veered off course, shooting straight into the car ahead of them.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The intense footage captured the heart-stopping moment, as the firework flew dangerously close to the vehicle, creating an instant of panic.

The driver of the car in front and the friends in the vehicle launching the fireworks were all unharmed, though the close call served as a chilling reminder of the risks involved with such reckless behavior.

Thankfully, the incident ended without tragedy, but it left behind a sense of disbelief at how easily things could have gone horribly wrong.

Netizens Terms Act As ‘Normal’ Russian Activities

This is normal Russian activities lol especially with no one injured, they’re beasts man lol, a user wrote.