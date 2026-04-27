‘Wait, Don’t Leave Yet!’: Newborn Baby Grabs Doctor’s Glove In A Viral Video, Internet Melts | WATCH

A heart-melting video of a newborn baby refusing to let go of a doctor just seconds after entering the world has gone viral, leaving millions of viewers in tears.

The short clip, which has garnered millions of views across Instagram and X, captures the exact moment a delivery room doctor attempts to step away after a successful birth.

Just as the physician moves to adjust his equipment, the tiny infant reaches out with a surprisingly firm grip and latches onto the doctor's surgical glove.

A "Grip" on Hearts

In the video, the doctor can be seen laughing gently, visibly moved by the infant's strength. Every time he tries to detangle his fingers gently, the baby tightens its grip, as if pleading, “Wait, don’t leave yet!”

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While the internet is busy projecting deep emotional connections onto the scene, science offers a fascinating explanation for the super-strength shown by the little one.

This adorable phenomenon is known as the Palmar Grasp Reflex. It is a primitive, involuntary response where an infant closes their fingers around any object that strokes their palm.

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Internet Reacts

The comments section has been full of "awws" and emotional tributes to healthcare workers.

One user wrote, "This baby already knows who the hero is! He’s saying thank you for bringing him into the world safely."

Another joked, “That doctor isn't going anywhere. He’s been chosen! That’s a lifetime contract right there.”

A third user said, “Baby's gonna have a terrifying grip strength in the future.”

A fourth user said, “Babies are generally born with crazy grip strength and a very strong reflex to grip anything in their palm!”

“I’ve seen this same man in two separate videos being TWO different babies back from the dead, literally,” said a fifth user.