'This is How Lives Are Lost': Social Media Erupts As Emergency Chain Fails to Halt Train After Child Falls

New Delhi: A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked widespread public outrage, capturing a tragic incident on the Jalpaiguri-Ramnagar route in West Bengal.

The footage depicts a harrowing scene where a young boy fell from a moving train and panic erupted as a female passenger, believed to be his sister cried out for help, alerting fellow travellers.

The passengers in the congested general compartment reportedly rushed to pull the emergency alarm chain upon hearing frantic cries for help but all in vain.

Shows no sign of stopping

Notably, despite passengers repeatedly pulling the emergency chain and making frantic calls to railway officials, the train continued for another 10 to 15 kilometers.

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Compounding the tragedy, both the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) and the railway helpline reportedly failed to respond to the emergency. The boy’s sister was left pleading for help, yet her desperate appeals were allegedly met with indifference, leaving her deeply traumatized and helpless.

Questions over railway safety

The incident has since gone viral, sparking widespread fury and raising urgent questions regarding passenger safety and the Indian Railways' emergency protocols. The footage captures the raw chaos and desperation on board, serving as a stark indictment of the authorities' apparent failure to intervene.

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Taking to X, one user wrote, "“Shocking negligence. When even the emergency chain fails, what safety can passengers trust?”

Another user said, "What's the point of an emergency chain if the train doesn't stop at such a time?"

Reacting to the incident, another user said, "it’s deeply concerning- pulling the alarm chain is meant to stop the train quickly in emergencies, so a failure like that needs a proper inquiry."

One social media user expressed their outrage, writing, "This is just carelessness. If an emergency chain doesn't function, what good is it? Now we need accountability."

Another person commented on the systemic negligence, stating, "Emergency chain pulled, train ignores it — this is how lives are lost in India! Railways, fix this NOW or own the next tragedy."