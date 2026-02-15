No Car, No Bike, Jewel Thief Escapes On Donkey After Gold Heist In Turkey | Viral Video | Image: X

Ankara: A thief's unusual mode of transport is taking the internet by storm. Ditching car or bike, the thief escaped from the crime scene in Turkey on a donkey! The CCTV footage of his escape is going viral on social media.

The bizarre incident took place in Ildem Cumhuriyet, Kayseri. The 26-year-old thief is said to have entered a jewellery shop after breaking its glass windows and opening the shutters using forklift. After the entering the shop, he stole around 150 grams of gold jewellery, including bracelets, rings and necklaces.

A CCTV footage showed him looting the shop and then escaping on a donkey.

Police examined the CCTV footage and later arrested the man.

The video of the jewel thief escaping on a donkey left the internet in splits. A netizen commented, "Honestly, choosing a donkey as a getaway vehicle feels less like a crime plan and more like a side quest gone completely off the rails."

Another quipped, “What an a**!”

