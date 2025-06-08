'No Father Should Lose Their Child': Father Sobbing At Son’s Grave After Bengaluru Stampede Claims His Life

Bengaluru: A hearbreaking video of a father refusing to leave his sons grave who got crushed at the Bengaluru stadium stampede during RCB's IPL victory celebration has gone viral on social media. The gut wrenching video shows his father, dressed in blue, sobbing uncontrollably and hugging his son's grave. Through his tears, he says that the land he had bought for his son's future is now where his son rests.

Overcome with grief, he was lying on the ground with his head on the burial site, refusing to let go. Even as others try to help him to his feet, he insists he doesn’t want to go anywhere — he just wants to stay with his son

Bhumik, a 20 year old engineering student from Hassan, was amongst the many who were injured during the stampede on Wednesday at a felicitation event held for IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The function, which was supposed to be a celebration, turned tragic after the crowds swelled uncontrollably.

A Heartbreaking Moment

Lakshman, the father, can be seen wailing while lying on the ground with his head pressed on his son’s grave.

“What happened to my son should not happen to anyone. The land I had bought for him is where his memorial has been built” he said with tears in his eyes.

Two men can be seen helping Lakshman to his feet. Clinging on, he said “I don’t want to go anywhere else now. I want to stay here too. No father should have to face what I am facing".

Earlier, Lakshman had made a request to the government asking that his son’s body not be dissected during the post-mortem. “I had only one son, and now I have lost him. Please give me his body, don’t conduct a post-mortem and cut his body into pieces." he had told reporters.

Netizens React To Father's Grief

The video of Mr Lakshman at his son’s grave was shared by the Karnataka BJP on X, accusing the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of being “murderous”.

The post stated “Murderous CM @siddaramaiah sir, murderous DCM @DKShivakumar sir, If you had made up your mind, you could have taken a photo with your children and grandchildren in a luxurious hotel with a cup. But your insistence on taking a photo on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha has made 11 families wash their hands in tears every day. Can you give this father his son back, sitting in front of his son's grave and crying?!”.

The video has led to widespread sympathy for the father and the other victims of the stampede. Many users are questioning the state government while others are asking who is to be held accountable for this tragedy.