'No Reel Is Worth Your Life': Netizen Slams This Fitness Influencer for Running Alongside Speeding Train | Watch

Updated April 14th 2025, 15:08 IST
Viral Video: A woman has found herself facing major backlash online after she shared a video of herself running alongside a speeding train. For all the right reasons, the internet was far from impressed.
Fitness influencer Piku Singh, known for posting videos of her running in unique locations, drew criticism after she uploaded a reel where she was seen sprinting next to a moving train.
The video, first posted on Instagram, quickly spread across other social media platforms.
In the video, Piku is seen running on a narrow path parallel to railway tracks while a train speeds past her. The video was captioned, “Running with train.”
The video was widely reshared on X, where users didn’t hold back in criticizing Piku for putting her life at risk merely for the sake of a reel.
It didn’t take long for people to question the purpose of the video and express concern over the clear danger involved in the stunt.
“Still trying to figure out the point of this,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Is a reel worth risking your life for?” A third comment summed up the general sentiment, “Does she even realise one wrong step, and it’s over?”
