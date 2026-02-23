'Rulebook Dikha...': Gujarati Tourists Abuse Staff at Arunachal Resort, Face Flak Online | Watch

Dibang Valley: A 'no outside food' policy at the Mishmi Hills Resort in Dibang Valley's Anini led to a heated confrontation between resort staff and some guests from Gujarat. In a video that surfaced online, the tourists were seen hurling expletives at the staff asking them to show them the rulebook in which the policy is mentioned.

The incident took place on February 20 and the video shared on X, showed the agitated guests roaming around, abusing the staff and also making racist remarks at them. In the video it can also be seen that multiple guests came out to defend the staff members, in a bid to contain the situation.

In an Instagram post, the resort owners issued a statement, saying, "With a heavy heart, on behalf of our entire Mishmi Hill Resorts & Hotels Anini team, I am compelled to make this public statement today, accompanied by video clips that reflect the conduct of certain guests during their recent stay at Mishmi Hills Resort, Anini. At Mishmi Hills, we have always made sincere and continuous efforts to provide warm hospitality and quality service to all visitors arriving from different parts of India and across the world. Over the years, we have had the privilege and honour of hosting guests from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and professions from across the Globe. We strongly believe in cultural exchange, mutual respect, and the promotion of human values through tourism."

"The guests from Gujarat, engaged in damaging property and behaviour that was deeply disrespectful and unacceptable towards our staff. They allegedly used intimidation and provocation, including claims of influential connections with prominent corporate personalities and organisations like Reliance Industries Limited, in an attempt to pressure and threaten our team," the post added.

Social Media Storm

The video of the incident triggered a massive storm on social media, with many calling for an entry barrier for these guests into the state.

"Deeply disturbing. Their ids should be shared within Arunachal Hotel association so that they can be barred from creating nuisance elsewhere," an user said on X.

"Bought alcohol from outside and drinking like if they are in pub or bar. And shouting like a Gibbon," someone said on X.

"File a FIR and make them learn the lesson, hospitality and businesses doesn't mean you have to tolerate so much nonsense and dirty words," someone suggested on Instagram.

"They are so humble, and treat every guest with respect. Watching this video where the tourists were spoken to them with such cheap and abusive language was honestly shameful," another user wrote.

A user praised the resort staff saying, "I am surprised that the owner is so polite with such behaviour. This is the sign of true hospitality."

The Fallout

The guest had checked into the Mishmi Hills Resort on February 18. After the incident, a case was registered against them on the basis of a complaint filed by the resort. The police are currently investigating the case.

The resort maintained that the guests were informed that outside food and alcohol were not allowed at the premises, upon their arrival. However, these guests had allegedly brought alcoholic drinks from outside on February 20 and abused the staff when they were confronted.