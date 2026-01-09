'Not All Heroes Wear Capes’: Blinkit Delivery Partner Refuses to Deliver Rat Poison to Distressed Woman | WATCH

Viral News: In a heartwarming moment, a Blinkit delivery partner in Tamil Nadu was widely praised online for refusing to deliver rat poison to a distressed woman late at night. Instead, he spoke to her kindly, counselled her against suicide, and cancelled the order, a move many believe may have saved her life.

The incident, which occurred around midnight, was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media. The blinkit delivery agent noticed that the woman who had placed the order was crying and distressed when he arrived at her location. Sensing something was wrong, he chose not to complete the delivery.

In the video, the blinkit delivery partner explains that the order included three packets of rat poison, placed very late at night. This immediately raised concern for him.

Watch the Video Here:

‘He Deserves a Reward’: Netizens React

Social media users were quick to applaud the delivery agent’s presence of mind and humane response.

One user wrote, “The real heroes come in the guise of delivery boys too. Hats off to him.”

Another user commented, “A stunning example of how simple human observation and the courage to act can save a life. It’s a reminder that we are all part of a community, and sometimes our most important role is to be a barrier in someone’s darkest moment. Huge respect.”

A third user calls for reward and says, "He deserves a reward."