Not Just Traffic: Viral Post Shows Heartwarming Side of Bengaluru We Often Miss, Netizens React

Viral: Bangalore is a city we love to complain about, traffic jams that test your patience, rent that empties your wallet, and weather that swings like your mood on a Monday. But beneath all this chaos, there is something about Namma Bengaluru that quietly keeps you hooked. A Reddit user’s post detailing their wholesome solo Monday adventure has gone viral, capturing the hearts of thousands online.

The post read “It’s been almost three years since I moved to Bangalore, and today I randomly decided to go out on a solo date. Started it off with a metro ride, got off at Church Street, had some good food, and from there thought I’d go go-karting, which was super fun. Later, I thought I’d end it with some good coffee in Indiranagar, took an auto there, and while I was having my coffee, the auto driver walked into the cafe and handed me my keys bunch, which had my car keys, house keys, and locker keys, and I didn’t even realise I had lost it.

He drove back in traffic just to give my keys back, and when I offered him some money, he didn’t even accept it. That’s when I felt that there are many nice people amongst us. I walked through Indiranagar, took the metro back home, and it was a fun day indeed. Just wanted to share this because I see many posts on this sub bashing auto drivers and how Bangalore has been pretty harsh with outsiders, so just wanted to share my views as an outsider who feels pretty welcome here. Will be leaving the city soon, would definitely miss it. Namma Bengaluruuuuu.”

Netizens Share Their Bangalore Moments

The post has struck a chord with many, with users sharing their own stories of finding warmth in the city’s chaos. One shared how they had once left their lunch bag in an auto and, upon calling the driver, was told it would cost ₹800 for him to return due to distance, so they jokingly told him to “enjoy the lunch.”

Another user expressed delight at seeing so many people enjoying solo dates on weekdays, describing their routine of hopping onto the metro to MG Road, watching a movie at PVR Rex, browsing books at Blossoms, and enjoying a beer with neer dosa while watching the street below, calling it a perfect way to appreciate solitude in the city.

Another chimed in about their own solo date starting from Banashankari to Jayanagar for biryani, roaming around Mantri Square, grabbing ice cream, visiting IKEA for snacks, and returning home content. Even humorous comments like “...and then I woke up, you forgot this line” reflected the warmth and relatability of the original post, proving how deeply the city connects with those who choose to see its softer side.

More Than Traffic: The Small Moments That Make Us Stay