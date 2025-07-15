Total Jalebi! Govt calls out fake news on warning on Samosa, Ladoos and Jalebi

Fact Check: A rumour swirling across social media until yesterday claimed that India’s beloved snacks like samosas, jalebis, laddoos, pakoras, and vada pav would soon carry health risk warnings on their packaging, akin to cigarette labels. The alleged move was said to be aimed at tackling rising obesity and lifestyle disorders among children and adults by regulating fat and sugar content in these popular, oil-soaked treats.

However, the PIB Fact Check has officially cleared the air today, declaring the claim as fake.

In a post captioned, “Some media reports claim that the @MoHFW_INDIA has issued a health warning on food products such as samosas, jalebi, and laddoo. This claim is #fake,” the fact-checking unit clarified that the Union Health Ministry has not issued any such directive or targeted any specific Indian snack.

In its clarification, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the viral media reports are “misleading, incorrect, and baseless.” Instead, the ministry explained that it had issued a general advisory aimed at promoting healthier choices in workplaces, advising the installation of display boards in lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, and meeting rooms to raise awareness about the harmful effects of hidden fats and excess sugar in food items.

“These Boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country,” the ministry said. The advisory is a behavioural nudge for healthier eating and not a regulatory order imposing warnings on street food or vendor products.

The ministry emphasized that the initiative is about encouraging healthier options at workplaces and urging individuals to cut down on excess oil and sugar for better health outcomes, without singling out India's rich street food culture.