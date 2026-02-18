Videos Of Bride Showered With 'Rs 8.5 Crore Cash' At NRI Wedding In Punjab's Tarn Taran Goes Viral, DJ Claims Only Rs 3-4 Lakh | WATCH | Image: Instagram

Tarn Taran: A Valentine's Day wedding in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district has become the centre of a massive social media storm after a video surfaced showing a bride and groom being covered under a "rain" of currency notes.

The footage, which has since gone viral on Instagram and X, has sparked debate over the display of wealth in traditional Punjabi celebrations.

The wedding, held on February 14, 2026, featured a high-profile guest list including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who travelled from Australia and Canada to attend the festivities.

In a scene straight out of a movie, family members and relatives were seen carrying large bags filled with cash to the wedding stage.

As the couple stood before the crowd, guests began a continuous shower of both Indian currency and foreign dollars, covering the stage floor in a thick layer of money.

Social Media Claims vs. Reality

As the clip spread, rumours began to swirl that the family had showered "crores of rupees" on the couple.

However, the organisers have moved quickly to debunk these claims. Nishan Singh, the DJ owner who managed the event’s entertainment, clarified that while the display was certainly grand, the total amount showered was approximately Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, including foreign currency.

"The claims on social media that crores were showered are completely false," Nishan Singh stated, urging users not to exaggerate the event. “It was an expression of joy by the family, particularly the NRI relatives, but the figures being quoted online are baseless.”

Internet Reacts

Despite the clarification, the video has gathered mixed reactions. In the footage, some attendees can be seen scrambling to pick the notes from the floor, a sight that many netizens found "awful."

Supporters argue that the tradition of Varna (showering money to ward off the evil eye) is a deep-rooted part of Punjabi culture, especially during high-spirited NRI weddings.

Critics, however, have labelled it a "mere display of wealth," suggesting the money could have been better spent on charitable causes or local development.