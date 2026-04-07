Nutella Jar Seen Floating Aboard Artemis II; Nutella Endorses, NASA Clarifies

A viral moment from Artemis II livestream grabs attention online. A small, unexpected object became the star of a major space mission - a jar of Nutella floating freely inside the Orion spacecraft during a live broadcast of NASA’s Artemis II mission.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed the jar drifting in zero gravity just minutes before astronauts crossed a historic milestone - traveling farther from Earth than any human mission since Apollo 13. Adding fuel to the buzz, Nutella joined the moment on social media with a playful post, saying it was “honored” to have traveled farther than any spread in history.

NASA clarifies: Not a brand deal

As speculation grew online about possible product placement, NASA quickly stepped in to clear the air. NASA spokesperson confirmed that the floating jar was not part of any advertising or partnership. The agency made it clear that it does not collaborate with brands when selecting astronaut meals. Instead, the Nutella jar was simply part of the crew’s personal food supply, carried onboard like any other approved item.

What astronauts actually eat in space

While the floating jar grabbed attention, it also gave people a rare glimpse into what daily life and meals look like inside the Orion spacecraft. Food in space isn’t random. Every item is carefully chosen based on: Nutrition, safety, storage limitations and ease of eating in zero gravity.

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For Artemis II, the menu includes a mix of familiar and practical options: Tortillas, Macaroni and cheese, barbecue beef brisket, vegetable dishes like broccoli au gratin and breakfast items like sausage and quiche. Astronauts also have a wide choice of drinks, including coffee, tea, lemonade, and fruit-based beverages.

A small moment, big curiosity

The floating Nutella jar may not have been planned for attention, but it ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the mission so far. While the internet enjoys the viral clip, the mission itself marks a serious step forward for human space exploration. Artemis II is part of NASA’s broader plan to send humans deeper into space, including future missions to the Moon.