'Angrej Ki Aulaad B*****': Ola Auto Driver Brutally Attacks Elderly Man After Being Asked Not to Spit, Gargle Publicly | VIDEO

Thane: A shocking incident of road rage and civic lawlessness has surfaced from Thane, Maharashtra, after an Ola auto-rickshaw driver brutally assaulted a senior citizen who asked him to stop spitting and gargling on the road.

The horrifying altercation, which took place near the bustling Viviana Mall, has triggered massive outrage online after the details of the crime went viral on X and Instagram.

The incident has sparked fierce debates on basic civic sense and public hygiene, the safety of senior citizens, and the aggressive behaviour of commercial app-based drivers on city roads.

Civic Sense Advice Triggers Brutal Assault

According to eyewitness reports and details circulating on social media, an Ola auto-rickshaw driver was parked near Viviana Mall, where he was seen gargling and repeatedly spitting onto the main road.

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An elderly man passing by noticed the unhygienic act. In a peaceful attempt to promote cleanliness, the senior citizen approached the driver, politely pointing out that spitting in a public space is hazardous and asked him to help maintain basic civic hygiene.

Instead of acknowledging the mistake, the driver flew into a violent rage. Shockingly, the driver argued that spitting in public spaces was his fundamental right.

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"English Ki Aulaad": Verbal Abuse Turns Physical

The confrontation escalated rapidly as the driver began physically assaulting the defenceless elderly man. During the attack, the driver aggressively used physical force, resulting in a fractured leg for the senior citizen.

Witnesses noted that while unleashing the assault, the driver hurled verbal abuses at the victim, shouting: "Yeh Log Aate Kahan Se Hain, English Ki Aulaad" (Where do these people come from, the children of the English).

Netizens React to the Viral Video

Ever since the video has gone viral, the internet has been reacting and throwing shame on the driver who thrashed the elderly man.

A user wrote, 'It's so ironic that every time civic sense is corrected in India, someone will call them 'English ki aulaad'.' "'Agar apna desh thoda saaf rahega toh kya apna desh nahi rahega?”

“New level of shamelessness; if someone teaches you civic sense, you might get brutally beaten, and no one from the public will save you," wrote a second user.

A third user criticised Mumbai and Punjab for tolerating people from UP and Bihar, calling them unfit for a progressive society and suggesting they should be expelled.

A fourth user wrote, “Raising hands at an elderly person just for being corrected is disgusting, and he completely deserved that instant delivery of karma.”

“If the driver is rinsing and washing his face with just water and not throwing trash, then there's no problem. Still shouldn't have hit the old man, wrote a fifth user."

Public Intervention and Police Handover

The brutal attack on a vulnerable senior citizen didn't go unnoticed for long. Onlookers and passersby rushed to the elderly man's defence. Outraged by the driver’s blatant entitlement and violence, the crowd cornered the Ola auto driver.

Before authorities arrived, the gathering crowd reportedly thrashed the driver for his actions. He was subsequently restrained and handed over to the Thane Police for official legal action.