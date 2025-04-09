On Camera: TTE Slapped, Assaulted by Railway Guards at Prayagraj Station; Probe Underway

Prayagraj: A shocking incident at Prayagraj Junction has gone viral, showing railway guards assaulting a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for conducting a routine ticket check. The video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning, shows the TTE being slapped, punched, and verbally abused by a group of railway staff.

Watch the Video:

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon aboard the Mumbai-Prayagraj Duronto Express during a regular ticket-checking operation. TTE MK Poddar, who was on duty, checked tickets, including in the guard coach (SLR), which reportedly upset guard Jagdish Prasad. After the train reached Prayagraj Junction, Prasad allegedly called other guards to confront Poddar.

Around 1 PM, as the train arrived at the station, Poddar was surrounded by a group of railway staff. The viral video shows the TTE being physically attacked while RPF personnel attempted to intervene, but the assault continued. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) later rescued the TTE and arranged for his medical examination.

Social Media Reacts

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing shock and anger at the assault. Users have criticized the guards’ behavior and called for strict action.

Railway Orders Investigation