Youth Risks Life for Reel: Lies on Railway Track to Shoot Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral | Image: X

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident highlighting the dangers of social media obsession, a young man from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district risked his life by lying on a railway track to shoot a viral reel. The stunt, performed near Kusumbhi Railway Station, could have ended in tragedy, but the youth escaped unhurt — only to land behind bars later.

The man, identified as Ranjit Chaurasia, filmed a reel while lying flat on an active railway track as a train passed over him.

He later uploaded the video to social media, using a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Baadshah to add cinematic flair to the dangerous act.

Railway Authorities Shocked

As the video spread rapidly across platforms, it shocked railway authorities and led to an immediate response from the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Officials deemed the act not only reckless but also a serious threat to railway operations and public safety.

GRP Inspector Arvind Pandey confirmed the arrest and explained the police’s response. "Once the video surfaced, a case was registered against the accused for obstructing the railway track, and he was sent to jail," he said.

He further warned that any future attempts to obstruct railway operations would be met with strict legal action.

Reel Culture Turning Risky

The incident brought attention to a growing trend among youth who are willing to risk their lives to gain popularity online. In this case, the attempt to create a "dramatic reel" could have resulted in a fatal accident. Fortunately, Ranjit survived without any injuries — but not without consequences.

The GRP has made it clear that such acts will not be tolerated and that legal measures will be taken against anyone attempting to endanger themselves or others for the sake of viral content.

This incident serves as a stern warning: chasing social media fame should never come at the cost of one’s life. Authorities have urged the public, especially young content creators, to act responsibly and avoid dangerous stunts.