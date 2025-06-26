On the Wrong Track: Woman Drives Car on Railway Line in Telangana, Diverts 15 Trains

Telangana: An outlandish incident occurred on the railway tracks in Telangana, early Thursday morning, when a 34-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh drove her car on the railway tracks between Kondakal Railway Gate and Shankarpalli, causing significant disruption to train services on the route.

Despite efforts by railway personnel to stop her, she kept driving on the tracks, staying committed to her insane acts. The incident prompted officials to halt an oncoming train as a precautionary measure.

En Route To Hyderabad

Officials said that the woman kept driving at high speed despite the railway personnel's efforts to stop the act. The car was directly on the tracks from Shankarpalli towards Hyderabad.

The incident caused inevitable delays with trains arriving from Bengaluru to Hyderabad affected the most. Reports suggest that the services were held up for around 45 minutes, and 15 trains were diverted in the mean time.

According to authorities, it took them nearly 30 minutes to stop the vehicle and clear the tracks, after which rail operations resumed.

The staff was further inconvenienced when they saw the woman holding a non-edible object, which raised concerns among them.

Was The Woman Drunk?

Videos going viral on social media show locals and railway staff bringing the woman out of the car. The woman was taken into custody when the local police arrived at the scene.