‘Only Three of You Will Get Oxygen!’: Flight Attendant’s Hilarious Safety Briefing Goes Viral, Internet Split Over Her Style

A flight attendant’s humorous take on the standard airline safety announcement aboard a Spirit Airlines flight has gone viral on social media, leaving passengers in splits — and the internet divided.

The video, which surfaced on platform X (formerly Twitter), showed the cabin crew member adding a comedic twist to the otherwise routine instructions. The clip, which has since garnered over half a million views on Instagram, captured the moment she surprised flyers with her witty remarks while still delivering essential safety guidelines.

‘Only Three of You Will Get Oxygen!’

After explaining how to use the emergency oxygen masks, the flight attendant challenged the passengers with a pop quiz.

"Alright ladies and gentlemen, let's see who has been paying attention. Go ahead and point to where the oxygen mask comes down from," she said, prompting a few hesitant responses from the cabin.

When only a handful of passengers pointed correctly, she delivered a punchline that triggered laughter across the flight:

"That's awesome, three of you are going to get oxygen."

‘Pick Your Favourite Child’

The jokes didn’t stop there. Addressing women traveling with children, she put a hilarious spin on the usual instruction to put on your own mask before helping others.

"Ladies, a child travelling with you can come in many different shapes and sizes. If you have more than one of these with you, assess the situation. Who is it gonna be? Pick your favourite," she quipped, drawing another round of chuckles from amused passengers.

Internet Reactions: Love It or Hate It

The video attracted a mixed bag of reactions online. Many viewers praised the unique delivery, saying it made them pay attention to the instructions in a way they normally wouldn’t.

One Instagram user commented, "I’d actually listen to the whole lesson if it was explained like this."

Another added, “This would make a person that’s scared of flying feel better.”

However, not everyone found it funny. Some users criticized the lighthearted approach, saying safety isn’t something to joke about.

"Some cabin crew should get fired for this kind of misconduct. Emergency situations aren’t a laughing matter. It is all lalala and hahaha but in case of a real emergency there’s gonna be nobody left laughing!" one concerned user posted.

Airlines Often Use Humor to Engage Flyers

Spirit Airlines has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. However, many airlines around the world have, in the past, encouraged flight crews to incorporate personality and humor into safety briefings as a way to engage more passengers.

While this video continues to circulate widely, it has sparked a larger conversation around the balance between humor and seriousness in delivering safety protocols onboard flights.