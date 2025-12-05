'Only Worthwhile Member': Donkey’s Wild Entry Into Pakistan Senate Leaves Internet In Splits- WATCH

New Delhi: It seems controversies and Pakistan go hand in hand. A hilarious video of a donkey wandering inside Pakistan’s Senate and creating chaos has left the internet in splits.

The bizarre incident, which went viral within minutes shows complete commotion in the upper house of Parliament after the animal casually walked into the Senate chamber during a live session.

In the clip, ministers can be seen running for safety while several others appear visibly confused by the donkey’s sudden entry. The animal is seen jumping on tables, scattering files, and ignoring all attempts by security personnel to stop it. Unfazed, it continued trotting through the chamber, even bumping into some MPs.

The episode has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning Parliament’s security arrangements. Opposition leaders also seized the moment to attack the government, calling the incident a “symbolic reflection” of the state of governance.

Field Day For Social Media

Social media, meanwhile, had a field day following the donkey's entry. One user commented, “Only worthwhile member in Parliament.”

Another joked, “I think this is AI technology.” A third quipped, “He just entered his own family, what’s wrong in that?”

Some netizens even used the opportunity to take jabs at Army Chief Asim Munir, with reactions like, “What is Asim Munir doing in Parliament?” and “Finally, Pakistan has a mature and worthy politician.”