OP Jindal University Responds to Viral Video of Girl Emerging from Suitcase, Calls It a 'Prank'

Viral Video: OP Jindal University issued a statement on Sunday in response to the Viral video from its campus, which showed a girl emerging from a suitcase being moved around inside a hostel.

The Sonipat-based university clarified that it was simply a "prank" played by some students within the girls' hostel. However, the university emphasized that they have taken the matter seriously and have sent show-cause notices to the students involved.

According to the university spokesperson, "This incident involved a group of students playing a prank within the girls' hostel, which unfortunately escalated when it moved to a public area where security intervened."

The students involved have been asked to appear before the disciplinary committee, the spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. "We have taken effective and immediate action in this matter," they added.

Security Guards Notice Suspicious Activity

The video, which sparked widespread attention on social media, shows two female security personnel opening the suitcase and a girl emerging from it. The video quickly went viral, leading to a flood of rumors and speculations.

The university spokesperson stated that a group of girls had been carting the suitcase with the girl inside and moved it outside to the grounds and upstairs. They eventually brought the suitcase into a common corridor of the girls' hostel, which is under CCTV surveillance.

It was at this point that security guards noticed suspicious activity around the suitcase, prompting immediate intervention. "The university has taken effective and immediate action regarding this incident," said the spokesperson.