sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:15 IST, June 27th 2024

Order Still 'Arriving Today'? Flipkart Baffles Customer With 6-Year-Old Delivery Follow-Up

Ahsan Kharbai claimed that the slippers never arrived, noting that the Flipkart app consistently indicated they were "arriving today."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ahsan Kharbai claimed that the slippers never arrived, noting that the Flipkart app consistently indicated they were "arriving today."
Ahsan Kharbai claimed that the slippers never arrived, noting that the Flipkart app consistently indicated they were "arriving today." | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:51 IST, June 27th 2024