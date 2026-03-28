Overnight Millionaire: Rs 10 Crore Mysteriously Credited To Farmer's Account, She Says 'Take It Back'

Mainpuri: A female wife became a millionaire overnight after Rs 10 crore was mysteriously credited to her account. Refusing to be tempted by the lure of wealth, the woman chose honesty and reported the matter to police. The incident took place in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh.

What Happened?

Sita Devi, who hails from Devganj village, had gone to withdraw money from her account at Bank of India, however, since the branch in Sultangaj had no cash, she went to a nearby ATM. At the ATM, her son checked her balance and they were jolted to see that her balance was nearly Rs 10 crore. The earlier balance in her account stood at Rs 45,000.

A picture of the woman's account balance has since gone viral on social media.

‘Take It Back’

Sita Devi maintained her honesty despite seeing such an enormous amount in her account. Refusing to withdraw a penny of someone else's money, she reported the matter to police. Her actions has won widespread praise on social media.

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Speaking about the mysterious transfer, the woman said, “I do not know anything. I do not know how the money came to my account.” She added, “I want to say that the owner of the money should take it back from me.”

Reacting to the incident, an X user quipped, "I'd definitely withdraw 1-2 crore for sure, tell the court in my defense what was my fault, the money was in my account and I thought Modi ji had sent it so I used it."

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