Pact Gone Wrong: Boy Jumps from Naini Bridge, Girl Chickens Out and Flees at the Last Second

A dramatic and highly unusual scene unfolded at the New Yamuna Bridge in Naini, Prayagraj, when what was intended to be a mutual suicide pact took an unexpected turn.

According to eyewitnesses and local authorities, a young couple arrived at the bridge with the apparent intention of jumping into the river together. After standing near the railing and talking for a considerable amount of time, the duo reportedly resolved to make the leap simultaneously.

However, as the critical moment arrived, the plan fell apart. While the young man climbed over the railing and plunged directly into the deep waters of the Yamuna, the girl’s courage wavered. Terrified by the height and the drop below, she backed away at the last second and fled the scene on foot, leaving her partner behind.

Fortunately for the young man, his fall did not prove fatal. Local water police and skilled divers stationed near the base of the bridge had been keeping a close eye on the couple's suspicious behavior. The moment the youth hit the water, rescue teams leaped into action, navigating their boats to the spot and pulling him safely out of the river before he could drown.

Advertisement

The rescued youth was brought ashore, administered immediate first aid, and subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to track down the identities of both individuals, and they are currently looking to contact the fleeing girl and the families of those involved to piece together what led to the desperate decision.