Pak Men Posing as Gay to Game UK Asylum System, Coaching Racket Exposed

New Delhi: A covert investigation has revealed troubling practices within the UK’s asylum system, where migrants, particularly from Pakistan and Bangladesh, are allegedly being coached to fabricate claims of same-sex persecution in order to secure refugee status.

The probe, first reported by the BBC, uncovered organised networks of advisers charging thousands of pounds to construct false asylum narratives. These “packages” reportedly included staged photographs at LGBTQ events, scripted personal testimonies, and even falsified medical or psychological records. Applicants were also coached to rehearse interviews with the UK Home Office to make their claims appear credible.

Expired Visas Driving Claims

A significant portion of asylum applications now comes from individuals whose visas have expired. This group accounts for roughly 35% of total claims, which crossed the 100,000 mark in 2025, underscoring mounting pressure on the system.

Safeguards Misused

The UK asylum framework is designed to protect individuals genuinely at risk, particularly in countries where homosexuality remains criminalised. In Pakistan and Bangladesh, same-sex relations are illegal, making sexuality-based claims a legitimate pathway for genuine refugees. However, the investigation suggests this safeguard is being misused, with little verification of sexual orientation beyond how convincingly applicants present their stories.

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The revelations have sparked political debate in the UK, with lawmakers calling for tighter scrutiny of asylum applications and stronger action against those facilitating fraudulent claims. The Home Office has pledged to crack down on abuse, warning that individuals attempting to exploit the system could face deportation and legal consequences.

System Under Strain

The findings paint a picture of an asylum process caught between two realities: the need to protect vulnerable individuals fleeing genuine danger, and the risk of exploitation by networks gaming the system. With the investigation ongoing, further disclosures may deepen concerns about the integrity of asylum procedures.