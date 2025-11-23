Paytm Founder Shares How Rs 40,828 Restaurant Bill Went Down To Rs 24,733, Video Goes Viral | Image: X

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma sparked an online conversation after revealing how a massive restaurant bill was significantly cut down, thanks to dining discounts. The bill, which totalled Rs 40,828, was reduced to just Rs 24,733 by using offers and coupons from the food-discount platform, EazyDiner. Sharma shared the surprising savings on his X social media platform, expressing gratitude and crediting his friend, EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra, for the benefits.

He wrote: “It is too good to be true that a 40K restaurant bill becomes 24K just because you have friends like @KapilChopra72’s awesome and incredible @eazydiner!”

See Post:

Sharma's post led to discussions and debates among netizens about dining discounts and how they can be used to bring down food bills.

The bill, generated at ‘The Great Kabab Factory’ located in the Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport, was shared on X and showed the breakdown of the savings: a 35% restaurant discount saving Rs 14,290, plus an additional Rs 2,000 coupon discount applied via AMEX, drastically lowering the total cost. Sharma expressed gratitude for the savings, crediting his friend, EazyDiner founder Kapil Chopra.

Netizens React:

The post received mixed reactions from social media users regarding the huge discount. Some joked about needing friends like Kapil Chopra to enjoy similar savings, while others said they were still struggling to afford even a $4,000 dining bill.

A user wrote, "You have given huge discounts and cashback in the early years of Paytm. The Universe is giving you back."

“Only you can turn a Rs 40k bill into a motivational discount story. Meanwhile, the rest of us are still arguing with restaurants over Rs 20 service charge,” quipped another user.

A third user said, "Aren't you a billionaire? Do billionaires also love discounts?"

Another mentioned, "Yeah. It almost makes you feel bad for people who don't use EazyDiner.”

Seeing the total bill amount, one user asked, "Rs 40.000 ka kaun khata hai. (Who orders food worth 40,000?)."

In reply, Paytm Founder Sharma mentioned, "Birthday treat bill for lots of people."

A netizen wondered, “Have these restaurants started charging us higher after the apps like EazyDiner, Swiggy, Dineout and District India?”

Another commented, “Bro, only you can turn a Rs 40k bill into a motivational discount story. Meanwhile, the rest of us are still arguing with restaurants over a Rs 20 service charge. Truly inspirational.”