Woman Shield Children With Her Body as Train Speeds Past Them | VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a mother risked her own life to save two children after a train suddenly arrived while they were crossing railway tracks at Bihar’s Shahpur Patori railway station.

The viral video from Samastipur district has left social media stunned, showing around two women trapped on the tracks with, reportedly, two children as a train approached near Malhera.

In the clip, one of the women can be seen immediately shielding the children beneath her as the train appears to repeatedly hit and brush against the woman while moving at speed. At one point, she comes dangerously close to being dragged before another woman nearby holds and steadies her on the tracks.

Watch the Video Here:

Seconds after the train passed, people standing nearby rushed to help the women and children. According to reports, the woman suffered injuries in the incident, but all of them survived it.

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‘Foot Overbridges Are Built’: Netizens React

The incident has once again sparked debate online over people crossing railway tracks instead of using foot overbridges at stations.

While several users praised the woman’s instinct to protect the children, others questioned why passengers continue risking lives by crossing tracks despite repeated railway warnings.

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One wrote, “Foot overbridges are built for a reason. Saving 2 minutes by crossing tracks is never worth risking your life. But at the same time, railways also need stricter fencing and better crowd management because this keeps happening again and again.”

Second said, “Why do people think their lives are worth risking it?”

Third commented, “No one can match a mother.”

Another stated, "This is not saving lives... Who asked her to put her kids' lives in danger crossing the railway track.. what stupid people..”

The viral incident has once again highlighted how dangerous railway track crossings can be, especially at busy stations where many passengers avoid using foot overbridges to save time.