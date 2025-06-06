Where Is PETA? Global Outrage Grows as Zimbabwe Plans Mass Elephant Killing; Internet Slams Animal Rights Giant Over Silence

Social media has erupted in outrage after the wildlife authority of Zimbabwe announced their plans to cull 50 elephants to control the population size at Save Valley Conservancy (SVC), sparking a wave of anger amongst wildlife conservationists worldwide. In their official statement, they said that according to an aerial survey, the elephant population has gone up to 2550 with an ecological capacity of 800 in the conservancy.

Wildlife advocates and the public are demanding answers and questioning the silence of major animal rights organisations on the matter.

The controversy began when the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, also known as ZimParks, termed this culling an ‘elephant management exercise’. The meat from the culling will reportedly be distributed to local communities and the ivory will be State Property handed over to ZimParks.

This is to note that after Botswana, the southern Africa country Zimbabwe holds second-largest elephant population in the world.

Why the Culling?

The authorities described the situation as “unsustainable”, saying that the heavy population is overwhelming the habitat. The authorities have relocated 200 elephants in the past five years, but this attempt to ease the pressure was not sufficient.

Is PETA Asleep?

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, is a major international animal rights organisation. PETA that refers to itself as the ‘largest animal liberation organisation in the world’ and usually vocal in favour of animal rights, is surprisingly silent this time. Why is PETA silent on the mass slaughter of one of Earth’s most intelligent and emotionally complex animals?

Not The First Time

Shockingly, this is not the first time. In 2024, during a severe drought and food crisis, the government authorised the killing of 200 elephants. The recent announcement has reignited a debate amongst conservationists who are arguing that this is not just about elephants, but a flawed system that favours quick profits over ecology.

The Internet Bursts in Anger

The matter has gone viral on social media, with wildlife conservationists, wildlife groups and the public seeing the move as murderous and unnecessary, suggesting that culling is not the best measure for this situation.

The reactions on social media are polarised towards conservation and wildlife wellbeing. Here are some reactions:

Another commented “There are not enough Elephants on the Earth to be doing this to them”.