Pune Man Arrested After Video of Him Chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Goes Viral | WATCH

New Delhi: A young man working as an electrician in Pune, Maharashtra, was arrested after a video surfaced online showing him shouting “Pakistan zindabad” slogans. Police took action after the clip went viral and sparked protests by local groups. The incident led to the registration of a case and the arrest of the accused late Sunday night.

Video shows man repeatedly raising slogans

In the viral video, the man is seen repeatedly chanting “Pakistan zindabad” in Marathi, and during the exchange, he is also heard saying that he would not chant “Pakistan murdabad".

The person recording the video is heard using abusive language against Pakistan and repeatedly asks the accused to chant “Pakistan murdabad".

However, the man refuses and continues to insist that he will only say “Pakistan zindabad", telling the person filming the video, “Do whatever you want.”

After the video began circulating online, Hindu organisations demanded strict action against the accused, as members of these groups later gathered outside the Parvati police station in Pune on Sunday night, staging a protest and calling for his arrest.