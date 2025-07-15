Photo Session Turns Tragic: Woman Allegedly Pushes Husband Into River Krishna in Karnataka, Claims It Was an Accident

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Yadgir, a newly-married man alleged that his wife pushed him into the Krishna river in the pretext of taking his photo.

The man was rescued by locals fell into the river. He later claimed that it was an attempt to murder him.

The incident took place in Gurjapur Bridge in Karnataka's Yadgir, where the couple stopped their bike to click pictures.

Locals sprung into action on seeing the man clinging to a rock in the middle of the river and struggling to come out of the flowing water. They used ropes to pull him out of the river.

The man said that his wife pushed him deliberately while he posed for a photograph near the bridge. The wife has denied the accusations and claimed that it was an accident, according to reports.

The wife was also seen in the video while locals were rescuing the man.

According to reports, Police has started investigation on the matter after the video of the rescue operation of the man was shared on social media by a user.