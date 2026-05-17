Pink-Skinned 'Donald Trump' Buffalo With Golden Hair Becomes Viral Sensation In Bangladesh

Dhaka: A 700 kg pink-skinned albino buffalo with a golden tuft of hair is drawing massive crowds at a farm Bangladesh. Nicknamed 'Donald Trump', it is joined by another buffalo nicknamed 'Netanyahu', known for its feisty temperament. Here is how these unique buffaloes earned their names after the two world leaders and became viral celebrities:

Buffalo Trump

The albino buffalo named after US President Donald Trump belongs to a local farm in Narayanganj. It is said to share a striking resemblance to Trump due to its albino skin and hairstyle that resembles the iconic mane of the President.

The buffalo was bought by farm owner Ziauddin Mridha from a cattle market around 10 months ago.

He told The Business Standard that his younger brother jokingly named the buffalo 'Donald Trump' after seeing the hair on its head.

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Mridha added, "It is very calm in nature. Albino buffaloes are generally peaceful and do not become aggressive unless provoked."

A visitor joked that the calm and polite nature of the buffalo "definitely" does not match the temperament of Trump.

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As per local reports, the buffalo was fed a nutritious diet consisting of corn, soybean, and bran, contributing to its enormous size and healthy appearance.

The buffalo has been sold to a new owner for Tk550 per kg (₹430 per kg) ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in which animals are sacrificed.

Buffalo Netanyahu