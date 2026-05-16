'Mohammed Something...': Trump's Racist Remark On Iranians Sparks Outrage | VIDEO

Beijing: US President Donald Trump has sparked a fresh controversy by making a racist comment, claiming that “most” Iranians share the name "Mohammed". His objectional remark comes amid geopolitical tension due to the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

While speaking to Fox News' Special Report during his visit to China, Trump discussed the United States Space Force's surveillance capabilities on Iranian nuclear sites. Trump claimed that the "special" surveillance can track Iranians from space.

“Space Force, which I created, has got cameras - nine different cameras - in space on that site," the US President said, adding, “We know everybody that moves there. We can read the name of a person. If his name is Mohammed something...and most of them are Mohammed, you can guess about 50 percent right...We can read his name right on his tag from space.”

Calling it the “most amazing thing”, Trump said, “Anybody that goes near that space, we have it tagged."

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His remarks sparked an outrage on social media, with a netizen saying, "Donald Trump is an Islamophobe." Another said, “His naked racism is on full display…As usual.”

An X user wrote that Trump never misses a chance to be a racist.

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The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The war has been raging since almost three months.