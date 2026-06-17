‘Pistol Le Lo, Goli Maar Do’: Hathras Ice Cream Vendor Stunned as Passenger Waves Gun; Police Arrest Accused After Viral Video

What began as a lighthearted exchange over ice cream in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district spiraled into a viral controversy that has now drawn swift police action.

A video circulating across social media shows a car passenger suddenly brandishing a handgun and offering it to an ice cream vendor with the chilling words: “Pistol le lo, goli maar do.” The clip, first uploaded by X user Madan Mohan Soni, quickly exploded online, sparking outrage over the reckless display of firearms in a public place.

The footage opens innocently enough. The vendor approaches a parked car, asking the occupants for feedback on his ice cream. One passenger praises the taste, while another theatrically declares, “Swearing by you, we’ve never tasted ice cream like yours.” But the mood shifts instantly when the man produces a pistol, extending it toward the vendor while praising the ice cream.

The bizarre stunt, reportedly filmed late at night, shows the vendor holding a phone and recording the encounter for promotional purposes. Instead, he captured a moment that has now become a law‑and‑order flashpoint.

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Local residents say the men inside the car appeared intoxicated. Witnesses described them as laughing and taunting while one waved the weapon. The video spread rapidly, with viewers questioning how such brazen behavior could unfold in a crowded public setting.

Authorities moved quickly. Hathras Police confirmed that the case was handed to the City Circle Officer for investigation. Hours later, officials announced the arrest of the accused, identified as Manjeet, the man seen in the viral clip. In a statement translated from Hindi, police wrote: “Taking cognizance of a viral video received from social media on 16.06.2026, Hathras Gate police station has swiftly taken action and arrested the accused Manjeet shown in the video. Legal proceedings are being carried out as per the rules.”

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The incident has ignited debate across platforms. Many users condemned the reckless flaunting of firearms, especially in a state where gun violence remains a sensitive issue. Others pointed out the dangers of mixing alcohol, public spaces, and weapons, calling the act not just irresponsible but potentially deadly.