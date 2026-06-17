‘Tere Ghar Me Maa Behen Nahi Hai’: SpiceJet Fires Staff After Bagdogra Airport Clash Video Explodes Online

What started as frustration over a cancelled flight quickly turned into a public confrontation that is now being watched across social media.

A SpiceJet employee has been suspended after a video showing a heated argument with passengers at Bagdogra Airport went viral online. The incident happened on June 13 after SpiceJet flight SG151, scheduled to fly from Bagdogra to New Delhi, was delayed and later cancelled.

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, captures a tense exchange between airline staff and passengers. At one point, a staff member can allegedly be heard using abusive language. In another part of the clip, voices can be heard shouting, including the phrase, “Tere ghar me maa behen nahi hai?”, as the argument spirals in front of other travellers.

What makes the footage even more striking is that the confrontation unfolds in a crowded airport terminal while passengers look on. A woman passenger holding a child can be seen during the exchange, while security personnel move in as tempers continue to rise.

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CISF Personnel Step In

As the situation became increasingly heated, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intervened to prevent the argument from escalating further.

The viral footage shows security staff attempting to separate those involved and restore order. Without their intervention, the confrontation appeared unlikely to calm down on its own.

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The video has since triggered strong reactions online. Many users criticised the behaviour seen in the footage and questioned how a disagreement over a flight disruption reached such a point. Others demanded that the airline explain exactly what happened before the cameras started recording.

Why Was the Flight Cancelled?

According to SpiceJet, the trouble began after passengers were informed that the flight would not be operating.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft assigned to operate the Bagdogra-Delhi service had been diverted to Kolkata because of adverse weather conditions in Bagdogra. The resulting delay, combined with airport watch-hour restrictions, eventually forced the airline to cancel the flight altogether.

The cancellation left many passengers stranded and frustrated, setting the stage for the confrontation that later went viral.

SpiceJet Responds

SpiceJet acknowledged the incident and confirmed disciplinary action against the employee seen in the video.

The airline said the unexpected cancellation led to a verbal altercation between some passengers and airline staff members.

“While the weather conditions are beyond any airline’s control, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the airline said in its statement.

SpiceJet also stressed that passenger safety remains its top priority and confirmed that the employee involved has been suspended with immediate effect.

The staff member has additionally been sent for refresher training while the matter remains under review.

Video Continues to Draw Attention