New Delhi: A police officer in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district has come under scrutiny after a CCTV video showed him allegedly threatening to frame a man in a false marijuana case during an interaction with an unmarried adult couple at a hotel. The video, which has gone viral on social media, allegedly shows the officer instructing hotel staff to plant ganja in the man's bag after the couple refused to contact their parents.

The incident reportedly took place on November 13 at Siddharth Hotel on Babaria Road in Seoni. The footage allegedly shows Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deepak Mishra, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Chanchlesh Markam and Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari confronting the couple at the hotel.

During the interaction, the woman is heard telling the police personnel that both she and her male companion are adults, belong to the same caste and intend to get married. However, the officers allegedly insist that the woman unlock her mobile phone and contact her parents.

When the woman refuses to unlock her phone and call her family, Mishra is allegedly heard instructing his colleagues to plant marijuana on the man.

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"Plant some ganja on the boy," the officer is purportedly heard saying in the viral footage. In another exchange, the officer allegedly tells hotel staff to put the contraband in the man's bag, threatening to implicate him in a drug-related case.

The officer is also seen questioning the couple over their decision to spend time together at the hotel without informing their parents. The couple, meanwhile, maintains that they are adults and are planning to get married.

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Hotel Owner Alleges Police Demanded Rs 25,000 Monthly

The incident has also brought allegations of extortion against local police personnel to the forefront. Sanju Sanodiya, the owner of Siddharth Hotel, has alleged that police officials demanded a monthly payment of Rs 25,000 from him.

According to the hotel owner, Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchlesh Markam and Traffic Inspector Vijay Baghel were among those who allegedly demanded the money.

Sanodiya claimed that the police personnel conducted a raid at the hotel after he refused to meet their alleged demand. He further alleged that the incident involving the unmarried couple took place during the raid and that the officers threatened to implicate the man in a false drug case.

The hotel owner also claimed that he released the CCTV footage on social media to expose the alleged conduct of the police personnel. The allegations of extortion have not been independently established.

Police Initiate Probe, Kotwali Station In-Charge Attached To Lines

Following the circulation of the video, Seoni Superintendent of Police Krishna Lalchandani took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

As an immediate measure, Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari was attached to the police lines. The police have also said that the CCTV footage and the digital video recorder (DVR) would be examined to establish the authenticity of the recording and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking about the action, Seoni SP Krishna Lalchandani said the video had come to the department's attention and an inquiry had been initiated. He added that the police would examine the DVR footage as part of the investigation.

The video has triggered questions over police conduct and the treatment of consenting adults staying together at hotels. The allegations against the officers are yet to be conclusively established, and the inquiry is expected to determine the circumstances of the incident.