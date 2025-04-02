‘Pati, Patni, or Woh’: UP Man Gets Wife Married to Lover, But She Returns Days Later!

These days, the love triangle between husband, wife, and lover is making headlines everywhere. Once again, a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh has gone viral, leaving many people surprised. In an unexpected twist, a man married his wife to her lover, but just days later, she returned to her husband.

The story took place in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Radhika, a woman from this area, left her husband and two children last month to be with her lover. The whole situation gained attention after a video of her wedding with her lover went viral on social media.

Here’s What Happened?

Babloo, Radhika’s husband, found out that she was having an affair with a man from their village. Instead of fighting with her or stopping her, Babloo made a surprising choice. He allowed Radhika to marry her lover and decided to raise their two young children, aged seven and nine, on his own.

Radhika and Babloo had been married in 2017 and had a family together. But Babloo’s long work hours kept him away from home, which led Radhika to start a relationship with another man. When Babloo found out, he gave Radhika the choice to either stay with him or be with her lover. She chose her lover.

Rather than causing trouble, Babloo helped arrange their marriage. On March 20, Radhika left her husband and children and moved in with her lover. They stayed together for four days before returning to the village on March 24.

That evening, Radhika married her lover in front of a few villagers at Baba Daninath Shiva Temple in Dhanghata. Even though Babloo and her mother-in-law asked her to come back home, Radhika stuck to her decision and left with her new husband.

However, in a surprising turn, Babloo visited Radhika on Tuesday, bringing their two children with him. He asked her to return home, saying that if she refused, he and the children would stay with her. Moved by her love for her children, Radhika decided to go back with them to her in-laws’ house.