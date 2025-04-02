PM Modi-Netanyahu Friendship Captured in Viral Ghibli Art

New Delhi: The trend of Ghibli-style AI-generated art has taken the internet by storm, and the Israeli Embassy in India recently joined the trend by sharing a creative image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli Embassy posted the image on X, saying, "A #Ghibli tale of friendship India Israel @narendramodi @netanyahu #Ghiblistudio #ghibliart #IndiaIsrael." The AI art shows the two leaders in a charming, animated Ghibli style, highlighting the close friendship between India and Israel.

Celebrating India-Israel Friendship Through Art

In response, the Indian Embassy in Israel shared their own Ghibli-style image, showing the two leaders happily riding in a jeep. The caption read, "Driving the India-Israel friendship forward."

The AI images have gone viral, quickly spreading across social media. The trend allows people to turn their ideas into beautiful artwork using AI tools. The pictures of PM Modi and Netanyahu have caught the attention of people all over the world.

Stronger Business and Cultural Ties Between India and Israel

This viral moment follows comments made by Israel’s Minister of Economy, Nir Barkat, in February. He spoke about how India and Israel are working to improve business relationships in areas like high-tech, defense, agriculture, and food. He also highlighted how much Israelis love traveling to India and how the two countries share strong cultural connections.

Barkat explained that Israel has around 10,000 startups, making it one of the most entrepreneurial countries in the world. He also spoke about Israel’s success in areas like defense, technology, and climate change, which can benefit India’s growing economy.

He also talked about Israel’s desire to support India’s “Make in India” initiative and invest in Indian infrastructure, showing how the two countries are working together to grow their economies.