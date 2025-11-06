PM Modi’s Witty Skincare Reply To Harleen Deol’s 'You Glow a Lot' Remark Steals the Show, Moment Goes VIRAL | Image: x

Women's World Cup 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian women’s cricket team at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup win, achieved with a 52-run victory over South Africa on November 2, in Navi Mumbai. During the interaction, Harleen Kaur Deol brings in a moment of laughter by asking PM Modi about his skincare routine. PM's witty reaction is now going viral.

Indian cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skincare routine, quoting, “Sir mereko apka skincare routine puchna tha, aap bht glow karte ho(I wanted to ask your skincare routine, sir, you glow a lot).”

In the wave of laughter, PM Modi responded with characteristic humour, “I have not paid much attention to this… I’ve been in government for 25 years now. Receiving so many blessings has a lasting impact.”

In another playful moment, curious PM Modi asked allrounder Deepti Sharma about the ‘Hanumanji’ tattoo that she has.

Stunned by the fact that PM Modi knew about it, a humble Deepti said that it helps her overcome difficulties and also notified the PM that she has a ‘Jai Shree Ram’; written on her Instagram bio. The reply impressed Modi, who smiled.

During the gathering, players also gifted Modi a signed 'Namo 1' jersey, and he praised their resilience, recalling his encouragement after their 2017 final defeat.